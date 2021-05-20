L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 2

|Arizona
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|2
|2
|2
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|3
|P.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Betts cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Locastro cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Rojas rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Tsutsugo lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|An.Young 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lux ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Beaty rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vogt c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Peacock p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Peters pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mantiply p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kershaw p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Raley ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Marte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Smith ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|González p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|30x
|—
|4