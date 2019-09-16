Los Angeles New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 3 9 3 Totals 29 2 3 2
Pederson rf 3 0 1 0 McNeil 3b 3 0 0 0
Gyorko ph-3b 1 1 1 1 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0
Muncy 1b 5 1 1 0 Conforto rf 4 0 0 0
Taylor 3b-lf 4 0 1 1 Ramos c 4 0 0 0
Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0 Canó 2b 2 1 1 0
Seager ss 4 0 2 1 J.Davis lf-pr 2 1 1 0
Smith c 4 0 0 0 Haggerty pr 0 0 0 0
Lux 2b 4 0 2 0 Wilson p 0 0 0 0
Hernández lf-rf 4 1 1 0 Lugo p 0 0 0 0
Buehler p 2 0 0 0 Panik ph 1 0 0 0
Báez p 0 0 0 0 Nimmo cf-lf 3 0 1 2
Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 Rosario ss 3 0 0 0
May p 0 0 0 0 Wheeler p 2 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 Lagares cf 1 0 0 0
Ríos ph 1 0 0 0
Kolarek p 0 0 0 0
Maeda p 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 100 011 3
New York 020 000 000 2

DP_Los Angeles 1, New York 0. LOB_Los Angeles 8, New York 4. 2B_Lux (3), Pederson (16), Taylor (27), Hernández (18). 3B_Nimmo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Buehler 5 2 2 2 2 1
Báez 1 0 0 0 0 0
May 1 1 0 0 0 2
Jansen W,5-3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kolarek H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Maeda S,2-2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
New York
Wheeler 7 6 1 1 0 9
Wilson BS,3-4 2-3 1 1 1 2 2
Lugo L,6-4 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2

HBP_May (J.Davis). WP_Wilson.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Ben May.

T_3:12. A_31,521 (41,922).