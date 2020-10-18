https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/L-A-Dodgers-3-Atlanta-1-15655859.php
L.A. Dodgers 3, Atlanta 1
|Atlanta
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|1
|9
|1
|Totals
|32
|3
|9
|3
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Turner 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Muncy 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Smith dh-c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Markakis lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pederson ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Ríos ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|Los Angeles
|300
|000
|00x
|—
|3
E_Barnes (1). DP_Atlanta 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Atlanta 8, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Acuña Jr. (2). 3B_Markakis (1). HR_Seager (5), Turner (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Fried L,0-1
|6
|2-3
|8
|3
|3
|4
|5
|O'Day
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|Buehler W,1-0
|6
|7
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Treinen H,1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Báez H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jansen S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Will Little; Third, Jim Reynolds; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Cory Blaser.
T_3:20. A_10,772 (40,300).
