L.A. Dodgers 12, Texas 1

|Texas
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|38
|12
|16
|12
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Betts rf-cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|E.White lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|García cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 1b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Pujols 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Solak 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Turner 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Culberson 3b-p
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McKinstry pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Smith c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Foltynewicz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor 2b-cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Yang p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lux ss
|4
|2
|2
|4
|J.Martin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|de Geus p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kershaw p
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Calhoun ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nelson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Patton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.White p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Holt 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Los Angeles
|602
|220
|00x
|—
|12