L.A. Clippers 122, Houston 106

George 7-18 6-8 22, Morris Sr. 6-9 0-0 15, Zubac 3-5 3-3 9, Jackson 7-11 0-0 17, Kennard 3-6 0-0 8, Covington 1-4 1-2 4, Batum 4-7 0-2 10, Coffey 0-2 0-0 0, Mann 4-7 6-7 14, Brown 2-2 2-2 6, Powell 4-10 8-9 17. Totals 41-81 26-33 122.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason