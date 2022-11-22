L.A. Clippers 121, Utah 114

Markkanen 10-21 4-4 25, Olynyk 6-7 4-4 19, Vanderbilt 1-4 4-4 6, Clarkson 8-18 6-7 26, Sexton 5-13 0-0 10, Fontecchio 1-4 0-0 2, Kessler 2-2 0-0 4, Alexander-Walker 0-0 2-2 2, Beasley 2-11 0-0 6, Horton-Tucker 5-9 2-3 14. Totals 40-89 22-24 114.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason