L.A. Clippers 121, Houston 100

Martin Jr. 9-14 3-4 22, Smith Jr. 5-15 0-2 12, Sengun 7-12 0-0 15, Gordon 8-16 7-8 24, Nix 0-2 1-2 1, Eason 5-6 0-0 11, Garuba 0-1 0-0 0, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0, Christopher 2-9 3-4 7, Mathews 1-5 3-3 6, Washington Jr. 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 38-84 17-23 100.

L.A. CLIPPERS (121)

Batum 2-7 0-0 5, Leonard 12-24 3-3 30, Zubac 4-5 2-2 10, Coffey 2-6 1-2 5, Mann 12-16 2-3 31, Covington 3-6 0-0 8, Brown 2-3 1-4 5, Boston Jr. 2-5 0-0 5, Jackson 2-5 0-0 4, Powell 5-11 6-7 18, Preston 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-88 15-21 121.

Houston 30 33 27 10 100
L.A. Clippers 31 31 29 30 121

3-Point Goals_Houston 7-31 (Smith Jr. 2-6, Eason 1-1, Sengun 1-1, Martin Jr. 1-3, Gordon 1-5, Mathews 1-5, Nix 0-2, Washington Jr. 0-2, Christopher 0-6), L.A. Clippers 14-32 (Mann 5-8, Leonard 3-5, Covington 2-3, Powell 2-5, Boston Jr. 1-2, Batum 1-5, Coffey 0-2, Jackson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 39 (Martin Jr. 9), L.A. Clippers 44 (Brown, Leonard, Mann 6). Assists_Houston 22 (Sengun 6), L.A. Clippers 21 (Jackson 5). Total Fouls_Houston 17, L.A. Clippers 16. A_17,238 (18,997)

