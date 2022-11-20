L.A. Clippers 119, San Antonio 97

Johnson 5-15 0-0 11, Sochan 2-6 0-0 4, Poeltl 8-15 4-4 20, Bates-Diop 4-7 0-0 9, Jones 3-13 0-0 6, Barlow 1-1 4-4 6, Branham 1-2 0-0 3, McDermott 5-6 0-0 13, Roby 2-6 3-3 8, Bassey 2-6 2-4 6, Hall 0-3 5-6 5, Richardson 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 36-87 18-21 97.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason