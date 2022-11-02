L.A. Clippers 109, Houston 101

George 10-20 5-6 28, Morris Sr. 8-14 1-1 21, Zubac 2-5 1-2 5, Jackson 4-11 4-4 12, Kennard 2-3 0-0 6, Batum 1-4 1-1 4, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Mann 2-3 0-0 5, Brown 6-8 1-3 13, Powell 3-6 2-2 9, Wall 3-10 0-0 6. Totals 41-84 15-19 109.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason