L.A. Angels-Toronto Runs

Blue jays second. Santiago Espinal singles to right field. Jonathan Davis walks. Santiago Espinal to second. Danny Jansen reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Jonathan Davis to second. Santiago Espinal scores. Throwing error by Jose Iglesias. Fielding error by Jose Iglesias. Josh Palacios singles to shallow infield. Danny Jansen to second. Jonathan Davis to third. Marcus Semien strikes out swinging. Bo Bichette walks. Josh Palacios to second. Danny Jansen to third. Jonathan Davis scores. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walks. Bo Bichette to second. Josh Palacios to third. Danny Jansen scores. Randal Grichuk doubles to shallow left field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Bo Bichette scores. Josh Palacios scores. Rowdy Tellez strikes out swinging. Santiago Espinal singles to shallow right field. Randal Grichuk scores. Jonathan Davis lines out to right field to Juan Lagares.

7 runs, 4 hits, 2 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 7, Angels 0.

Blue jays third. Danny Jansen flies out to deep left field to Justin Upton. Josh Palacios walks. Marcus Semien walks. Josh Palacios to second. Bo Bichette doubles to shallow left field. Marcus Semien scores. Josh Palacios scores. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to shallow left field. Bo Bichette scores. Randal Grichuk flies out to left center field to Justin Upton. Rowdy Tellez grounds out to second base, Jose Iglesias to Albert Pujols.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 10, Angels 0.

Angels fourth. Anthony Rendon homers to left field. Albert Pujols grounds out to shortstop, Bo Bichette to Rowdy Tellez. Justin Upton strikes out swinging. Jose Iglesias strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 10, Angels 1.

Blue jays fourth. Santiago Espinal doubles to deep left center field. Jonathan Davis walks. Danny Jansen grounds out to shortstop. Jonathan Davis out at second. Santiago Espinal to third. Josh Palacios singles to right center field. Santiago Espinal scores. Marcus Semien walks. Josh Palacios to second. Bo Bichette doubles. Marcus Semien scores. Josh Palacios scores. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to shallow center field. Bo Bichette scores. Randal Grichuk grounds out to shallow infield, Junior Guerra to Albert Pujols.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 14, Angels 1.

Blue jays eighth. Danny Jansen flies out to right center field to Juan Lagares. Josh Palacios singles to center field. Marcus Semien called out on strikes. Joe Panik singles to shallow right field. Josh Palacios scores. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. pops out to shallow right field to Albert Pujols.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 15, Angels 1.