L.A. Angels-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu grounds out to second base, Luis Rengifo to Jared Walsh. Aaron Judge walks. Anthony Rizzo doubles to deep right center field. Aaron Judge scores. Gleyber Torres doubles to deep center field, tagged out at third, Juan Lagares to Andrew Velazquez to Matt Duffy. Anthony Rizzo scores. Miguel Andujar singles to center field. Matt Carpenter homers to right field. Miguel Andujar scores. Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounds out to third base, Matt Duffy to Jared Walsh.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 4, Angels 0.

Yankees second. Jose Trevino grounds out to shortstop, Andrew Velazquez to Jared Walsh. Joey Gallo singles to left field. DJ LeMahieu doubles to deep left field. Joey Gallo scores. Aaron Judge grounds out to second base, Luis Rengifo to Jared Walsh. DJ LeMahieu to third. Anthony Rizzo grounds out to shallow infield to Jared Walsh.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 5, Angels 0.

Yankees sixth. Isiah Kiner-Falefa lines out to right field to Taylor Ward. Jose Trevino singles to left center field. Joey Gallo doubles to deep right field. Jose Trevino to third. DJ LeMahieu reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Joey Gallo to third. Jose Trevino scores. Aaron Judge out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Mike Trout. DJ LeMahieu to second. Joey Gallo scores. Anthony Rizzo flies out to shallow right field to Andrew Velazquez.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 7, Angels 0.

Angels seventh. Matt Duffy strikes out swinging. Luis Rengifo homers to left field. Max Stassi lines out to first base to Anthony Rizzo. Jared Walsh lines out to shallow right field to Gleyber Torres.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 7, Angels 1.

Yankees eighth. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles to left field. Jose Trevino homers to left field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scores. Joey Gallo strikes out swinging. DJ LeMahieu singles to shallow infield. Aaron Judge grounds out to shortstop. DJ LeMahieu out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 9, Angels 1.