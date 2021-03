Dodgers first. Mookie Betts pops out to second base to David Fletcher. Corey Seager walks. Justin Turner walks. Corey Seager to second. Cody Bellinger grounds out to first base to Albert Pujols. Justin Turner to second. Corey Seager to third. AJ Pollock walks. Max Muncy strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 1, Angels 0.

Dodgers second. Will Smith walks. Chris Taylor homers to left field. Will Smith scores. Gavin Lux lines out to center field to Mike Trout. Mookie Betts strikes out swinging. Corey Seager homers to center field. Justin Turner pops out to shallow infield to David Fletcher.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 4, Angels 0.

Dodgers third. Cody Bellinger strikes out swinging. AJ Pollock walks. Max Muncy singles to center field. AJ Pollock to second. Will Smith homers to right field. Max Muncy scores. AJ Pollock scores. Chris Taylor grounds out to shortstop, Jose Iglesias to Albert Pujols. Gavin Lux grounds out to second base, David Fletcher to Albert Pujols.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 7, Angels 0.

Angels fourth. David Fletcher strikes out swinging. Phil Gosselin pinch-hitting for Jake Reed. Phil Gosselin homers to left field. Mike Trout called out on strikes. Anthony Rendon flies out to shallow center field to Cody Bellinger.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 7, Angels 1.

Dodgers fifth. Cody Bellinger homers to center field. AJ Pollock strikes out swinging. Max Muncy strikes out swinging. Will Smith strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 8, Angels 1.

Dodgers seventh. Matt Beaty reaches on third strike. Zach McKinstry walks. Matt Beaty to second. AJ Pollock reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Zach McKinstry out at second. Matt Beaty to third. Miguel Vargas out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Jon Jay. Matt Beaty scores. Keibert Ruiz doubles. Luke Raley to third. DJ Peters singles to shortstop. Keibert Ruiz to third. Luke Raley scores. Michael Busch pops out to shallow infield to Jose Iglesias.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 10, Angels 1.

Angels ninth. Jose Rojas singles to shallow infield. Jon Jay lines out to left field to Matt Beaty. Jack Mayfield doubles to deep right field. Jose Rojas to third. Juan Lagares grounds out to third base, Edwin Rios to Miguel Vargas. Jose Rojas scores. Luis Rengifo pinch-hitting for Chris Rodriguez. Luis Rengifo hit by pitch. Kean Wong strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 10, Angels 2.