L.A. Angels-Houston Runs

Astros first. George Springer homers to left field. Aledmys Diaz strikes out swinging. Michael Brantley pops out to shallow left field to Anthony Rendon. Yuli Gurriel strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 1, Angels 0.

Astros second. Kyle Tucker reaches on error, advances to 2nd. Fielding error by Justin Upton. Carlos Correa singles to shallow left field. Kyle Tucker to third. Josh Reddick homers to right field. Carlos Correa scores. Kyle Tucker scores. Jack Mayfield pops out to shallow infield to Luis Rengifo. Garrett Stubbs grounds out to shallow right field, Albert Pujols to Dillon Peters. George Springer strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Astros 4, Angels 0.

Angels fourth. Mike Trout doubles. Anthony Rendon grounds out to second base, Yuli Gurriel to Jose Urquidy. Mike Trout to third. Albert Pujols singles to left center field. Mike Trout scores. Jo Adell singles to right field. Albert Pujols to second. Taylor Ward walks. Jo Adell to second. Albert Pujols to third. Franklin Barreto grounds out to shallow infield, Carlos Correa to Yuli Gurriel. Taylor Ward to second. Jo Adell to third. Albert Pujols scores. Jose Briceno lines out to left field to Kyle Tucker.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 4, Angels 2.

Angels fifth. Luis Rengifo singles to center field. Justin Upton hit by pitch. Luis Rengifo to second. Mike Trout flies out to deep right field to Josh Reddick. Justin Upton to second. Luis Rengifo to third. Anthony Rendon called out on strikes. Albert Pujols singles to shallow right field. Justin Upton scores. Luis Rengifo scores. Jo Adell strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 4, Astros 4.

Astros fifth. Jack Mayfield singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Jo Adell. Garrett Stubbs flies out to center field to Jo Adell. George Springer homers to center field. Jack Mayfield scores. Aledmys Diaz pops out to shallow left field to Franklin Barreto. Michael Brantley grounds out to shallow right field, Luis Rengifo to Albert Pujols.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Astros 6, Angels 4.

Angels seventh. Luis Rengifo grounds out to shortstop, Jack Mayfield to Yuli Gurriel. Justin Upton singles to shallow center field. Mike Trout walks. Justin Upton to second. Anthony Rendon homers to left field. Mike Trout scores. Justin Upton scores. Albert Pujols grounds out to shortstop, Jack Mayfield to Yuli Gurriel. Jo Adell called out on strikes.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 7, Astros 6.