L.A. Angels-Houston Runs

Astros second. Kyle Tucker homers to center field. Yuli Gurriel doubles to deep right center field. Michael Brantley lines out to deep left field to Justin Upton. Josh Reddick singles to left center field. Yuli Gurriel scores. Martin Maldonado singles to left field. Josh Reddick to second. Jack Mayfield reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Martin Maldonado out at second. Josh Reddick to third. George Springer strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 2, Angels 0.

Angels third. Andrelton Simmons walks. Anthony Bemboom out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Jack Mayfield to Yuli Gurriel. Andrelton Simmons to second. David Fletcher singles to second base. Andrelton Simmons scores. Shohei Ohtani reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. David Fletcher to second. Fielding error by Jose Altuve. Mike Trout flies out to center field to George Springer. Anthony Rendon lines out to deep right center field to Josh Reddick.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Astros 2, Angels 1.

Astros third. Jose Altuve walks. Carlos Correa grounds out to shallow left field, Anthony Rendon to Albert Pujols. Jose Altuve to second. Kyle Tucker walks. Yuli Gurriel reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Kyle Tucker out at second. Jose Altuve scores. Throwing error by Andrelton Simmons. Michael Brantley doubles to right field. Yuli Gurriel scores. Josh Reddick singles to shallow right field. Michael Brantley scores. Martin Maldonado singles to left field. Josh Reddick to second. Jack Mayfield reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Martin Maldonado out at second.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Astros 5, Angels 1.

Angels fourth. Albert Pujols grounds out to first base, Yuli Gurriel to Framber Valdez. Jo Adell strikes out swinging. Justin Upton homers to right field. Andrelton Simmons strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 5, Angels 2.

Angels fifth. Anthony Bemboom strikes out swinging. David Fletcher singles to center field. Shohei Ohtani grounds out to shallow infield to Yuli Gurriel. David Fletcher to second. Mike Trout walks. Anthony Rendon singles to shallow center field. Mike Trout to third. David Fletcher scores. Albert Pujols singles to left field. Anthony Rendon to third. Mike Trout scores. Fielding error by Kyle Tucker. Jo Adell called out on strikes.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Astros 5, Angels 4.

Astros sixth. Josh Reddick walks. Martin Maldonado walks. Josh Reddick to second. Jack Mayfield out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Anthony Rendon to David Fletcher. Martin Maldonado to second. Josh Reddick to third. George Springer hit by pitch. Jose Altuve strikes out swinging. Carlos Correa doubles to deep left field. Myles Straw scores. Martin Maldonado scores. Josh Reddick scores. Kyle Tucker doubles to deep right field. Carlos Correa scores. Yuli Gurriel grounds out to shallow infield, David Fletcher to Albert Pujols.

4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 9, Angels 4.

Astros seventh. Michael Brantley doubles to deep left field. Josh Reddick grounds out to second base, David Fletcher to Hansel Robles. Michael Brantley to third. Martin Maldonado walks. Jack Mayfield called out on strikes. Myles Straw doubles to deep center field. Martin Maldonado scores. Michael Brantley scores. Jose Altuve lines out to shallow infield to Albert Pujols.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 11, Angels 4.