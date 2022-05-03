L.A. Angels-Boston Runs

Red sox fourth. Rafael Devers homers to center field. Xander Bogaerts walks. J.D. Martinez singles to right field. Xander Bogaerts to second. Alex Verdugo reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. J.D. Martinez out at second. Xander Bogaerts to third. Kike Hernandez grounds out to shallow infield, Anthony Rendon to Jared Walsh. Alex Verdugo to second. Xander Bogaerts scores. Franchy Cordero singles to shallow infield. Kevin Plawecki reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Franchy Cordero out at second.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Red sox 2, Angels 0.