Texas Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 34 6 11 6
Taveras cf 4 0 0 0 Fletcher 2b 4 1 1 0
Solak 2b 4 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 4 0 1 1
Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 0 0 Trout cf 4 1 1 0
Gallo rf 4 0 1 0 Rendon 3b 3 0 1 2
Guzmán 1b 4 1 1 0 Pujols dh 5 2 3 2
Tejeda ss 4 1 2 0 Upton lf 3 1 1 0
Calhoun dh 3 0 1 2 Adell pr-rf 0 0 0 0
Huff c 3 0 1 0 Stassi c 3 0 0 0
White lf 3 0 0 0 Ward rf-lf 4 0 2 1
Simmons ss 4 1 1 0
Texas 000 000 200 2
Los Angeles 010 011 12x 6

E_Simmons (4). DP_Texas 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Texas 4, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Huff (1), Tejeda (3), Upton (4), Trout (9), Rendon (10). HR_Pujols 2 (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Herget 1 0 0 0 2 0
Benjamin L,1-1 4 6 2 2 2 4
Chavez 1 2 1 1 1 0
Evans 1 1 1 1 0 0
Montero 1 2 2 2 1 0
Los Angeles
Barria W,1-0 6 1-3 6 2 2 0 8
Andriese H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Peña H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Milner 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Evans (Upton).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Kyle McCrady.

T_2:55.