L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2

Texas Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 34 6 11 6 Taveras cf 4 0 0 0 Fletcher 2b 4 1 1 0 Solak 2b 4 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 4 0 1 1 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 0 0 Trout cf 4 1 1 0 Gallo rf 4 0 1 0 Rendon 3b 3 0 1 2 Guzmán 1b 4 1 1 0 Pujols dh 5 2 3 2 Tejeda ss 4 1 2 0 Upton lf 3 1 1 0 Calhoun dh 3 0 1 2 Adell pr-rf 0 0 0 0 Huff c 3 0 1 0 Stassi c 3 0 0 0 White lf 3 0 0 0 Ward rf-lf 4 0 2 1 Simmons ss 4 1 1 0

Texas 000 000 200 — 2 Los Angeles 010 011 12x — 6

E_Simmons (4). DP_Texas 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Texas 4, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Huff (1), Tejeda (3), Upton (4), Trout (9), Rendon (10). HR_Pujols 2 (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Herget 1 0 0 0 2 0 Benjamin L,1-1 4 6 2 2 2 4 Chavez 1 2 1 1 1 0 Evans 1 1 1 1 0 0 Montero 1 2 2 2 1 0

Los Angeles Barria W,1-0 6 1-3 6 2 2 0 8 Andriese H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Peña H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1 Milner 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Evans (Upton).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Kyle McCrady.

T_2:55.