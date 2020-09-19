https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/L-A-Angels-6-Texas-2-15579716.php
L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2
|Texas
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|34
|6
|11
|6
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gallo rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Guzmán 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pujols dh
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Tejeda ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Upton lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Calhoun dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Adell pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Huff c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|White lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ward rf-lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|Los Angeles
|010
|011
|12x
|—
|6
E_Simmons (4). DP_Texas 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Texas 4, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Huff (1), Tejeda (3), Upton (4), Trout (9), Rendon (10). HR_Pujols 2 (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Herget
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Benjamin L,1-1
|4
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Chavez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Evans
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Montero
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|Barria W,1-0
|6
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|8
|Andriese H,1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peña H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Milner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Evans (Upton).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Kyle McCrady.
T_2:55.
