L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 1

E_Bride (3), Andrus (9). DP_Oakland 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Oakland 9, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Andrus (23), Murphy (25), Walsh (18), Ohtani (17). HR_Fletcher (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Irvin L,6-8 6 6 3 2 2 4 Snead 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Pruitt 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

Los Angeles Suarez W,3-4 5 5 1 0 2 5 Wantz H,2 1 2 0 0 1 1 Herget H,2 2 0 0 0 0 2 Quijada S,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Suarez (Laureano). WP_Wantz.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:33. A_22,920 (45,517).