Kuznetsov lifts Capitals past Islanders 1-0 in shootout April 22, 2021 Updated: April 22, 2021 10:07 p.m.
1 of15 Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) scores against New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) during the shootout in an NHL hockey game, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) and New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) look into the net after Kuznesov scored in the shootout of an NHL hockey game,Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Capitals won 1-0. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) makes a save against the Washington Capitals during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) tries to prevent Washington Capitals left wing Conor Sheary (73) from getting to the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield (24) and Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) go after the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 New York Islanders' Scott Mayfield (24) defends against Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) as Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) makes a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) makes a save with Washington Capitals center Lars Eller (20) in front of the crease and Islanders defenseman Andy Greene (4) watching during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) checks Washington Capitals right wing Garnet Hathaway (21) against the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) and goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) defend against the Washington Capitals during the first period of an NHL hockey Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov makes a save during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Evgeny Kuznetsov scored the deciding goal of the shootout, giving the Washington Capitals a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Thursday night to reclaim sole possession of first place in the East Division.
Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots through overtime for his second shutout of the season and third of his career. Washington won for the seventh time in 11 games.