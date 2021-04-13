Kuzma nets 24, lifts Lakers past short-handed Hornets 101-93 STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer April 13, 2021 Updated: April 13, 2021 11:12 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 24 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers held on for a 101-93 win against a Charlotte Hornets team missing five of its top six scorers on Tuesday night.
Dennis Schroder added 19 points and Andre Drummond chipped in with 12 rebounds for the Lakers, who closed out a seven-game road trip with a 4-3 record to remain in fifth place in the Western Conference.