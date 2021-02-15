Kubalik scores 2, lifts Blackhakws to 3-2 win over Red Wings LARRY LAGE, AP Hockey Writer Feb. 15, 2021 Updated: Feb. 15, 2021 10:24 p.m.
1 of17 Chicago Blackhawks center Mattias Janmark (13) celebrates after scoring against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Chicago Blackhawks left wing Dominik Kubalik (8) celebrates scoring against the Detroit Red Wings in overtime during an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Detroit. Chicago won 3-2. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) and defenseman Troy Stecher (70) defend Chicago Blackhawks center David Kampf (64) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Chicago Blackhawks left wing Dominik Kubalik, left, celebrates his goal with Brandon Hagel (38) in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Chicago Blackhawks center Carl Soderberg (34) looks to pass as Detroit Red Wings right wing Filip Zadina (11) defends with goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) and Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening (41) battle for the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) stops a Chicago Blackhawks center Mattias Janmark (13) shot in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Detroit Red Wings center Valtteri Filppula (51) tries to follow his shot on Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Detroit Red Wings center Vladislav Namestnikov (92) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Ian Mitchell (51) checks Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) off the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Detroit Red Wings defenseman Marc Staal (18) protects the puck from Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Nikita Zadorov (16) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
DETROIT (AP) — Dominik Kubalik scored his second goal of the game 4:43 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Monday night.
Kubalik and Mattias Janmark staked the Blackhawks to a two-goal lead in the first period that they slowly lost before stepping up in the extra session. Kubalik slipped a shot between Thomas Greiss' pads, finishing a 2-on-1 rush with Pius Suter late in overtime.