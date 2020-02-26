Krutwig carries Loyola of Chicago over Drake 64-60

Recommended Video:

CHICAGO (AP) — Cameron Krutwig scored 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds and made three assists and Loyola Chicago held off Drake 64-60 on Tuesday night for its ninth straight home win.

Tate Hall and Marquise Kennedy scored 11 points apiece for the Ramblers (20-10, 12-5 Missouri Valley Conference), who made 19 of 31 free throws.

Liam Robbins scored 13 points with 10 rebounds and four blocks and Garrett Sturtz added 17 points with eight rebounds for Drake (18-12, 8-9). Roman Penn had six assists.

The Ramblers evened the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. Drake defeated Loyola of Chicago 65-62 on Jan. 7. Loyola of Chicago finishes out the regular season against Bradley on the road on Saturday. Drake finishes out the regular season against Northern Iowa at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com