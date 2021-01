FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Rocky Kreuser had 17 points to lead five North Dakota State players in double figures as the Bison easily defeated Denver 84-58 on Saturday night.

Tyree Eady added 15 points for the Bison. Jarius Cook chipped in 14, Jaxon Knotek scored 12 and Grant Nelson had 11. Knotek also had six rebounds.