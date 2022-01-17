Kraken snap 9-game losing streak, beat Blackhawks 3-2 in SO TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer Jan. 17, 2022 Updated: Jan. 17, 2022 8:08 p.m.
SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato scored the tying goal early in the third period, Joonas Donskoi scored in the shootout and the Seattle Kraken snapped their nine-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.
Donato scored at 2:02 of the third period to pull Seattle even at 2. Donato scored in the second round of the shootout and Donskoi — stuck without a goal this season in 38 games — scored the winner past Marc-Andre Fleury.