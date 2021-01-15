Konecny records hat trick, leads Flyers past Penguins 5-2 DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer Jan. 15, 2021 Updated: Jan. 15, 2021 11:06 p.m.
Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny, left, celebrates his goal with goaltender Carter Hart, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Philadelphia.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Brandon Tanev, center, reacts to his goal on Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Philadelphia.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby, center, heads after the puck after winning the face off against Philadelphia Flyers' Scott Laughton, right, with Michael Raffl, left, following during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. The Flyers won 6-3.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby, left, reaches for the puck in front of Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty tosses a large cap onto the ice for Travis Konecny's third goal of an NHL hockey game during the third period against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny, left, shoots the puck past Pittsburgh Penguins' Casey DeSmith, right, for his third goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gritty’s hat trick was that the mascot had one at all, a comically oversized Flyers cap he flung, frisbee-style, onto the ice. Gritty went big — and so did Travis Konecny in his first career hat trick.
Konecny scored three goals and had an assist and the Philadelphia Flyers survived losing team MVP Sean Couturier to an injury in a 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night.