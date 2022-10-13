Konecny, Frost make Tortorella, Flyers 5-2 winners in opener

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny and Morgan Frost scored 23 seconds apart in the second period to help Philadelphia beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 and make coach John Tortorella a winner in his Flyers’ debut Thursday night.
Tortorella, who won a Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay in 2004, was the big offseason splash for a team coming off a last-place finish in the Metropolitan Division. Tortorella promised no quick fixes for a franchise that has bottomed out and a team widely projected as among the worst in the NHL this season.