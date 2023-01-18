Klinsmann 'sad to see' fallout from Reyna-Berhalter dispute

BERLIN (AP) — Former United States coach Jurgen Klinsmann says the fallout from the public dispute between coach Gregg Berhalter and the family of young star Gio Reyna is “obviously not looking good” for U.S. soccer.
Klinsmann, who coached the men’s national team from 2011-2016, said Wednesday he felt the problems between Berhalter and Reyna may have played a role in the team’s performance at the World Cup in Qatar. The U.S. advanced from the group stage before being eliminated with a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the round of 16.