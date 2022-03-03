Kings beat Spurs, 115-112, keep Popovich shy of NBA mark RAUL DOMINGUEZ, Associated Press March 3, 2022 Updated: March 3, 2022 11:17 p.m.
1 of9 San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich signals to players during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) shoots past Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV (1) drives to the basket against Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Sacramento Kings coach Alvin Gentry talks to players during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) grabs a rebound over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Harrison Barnes had 27 points and the Sacramento Kings held off San Antonio 115-112 on Thursday night, keeping Spurs coach Gregg Popovich a victory shy of tying Don Nelson’s NBA record.
The Spurs have lost three straight since Popovich reached 1,334 career regular-season victories.
