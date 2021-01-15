Kiana Williams makes 6 3s, No. 1 Stanford routs Utah 82-54 JOHN COON, Associated Press Jan. 15, 2021 Updated: Jan. 15, 2021 6:53 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Stanford dominated another opponent defensively to keep its perfect record intact.
The No. 1 Cardinal held Utah without a field goal for two extended periods in an 82-54 victory Friday. Utah did not score a field goal over the final 6 1/2 minutes of the first quarter and went without a basket over the first 6 1/2 minutes of the third quarter.