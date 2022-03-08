Kentucky's Tshiebwe earns AP's SEC player of year honors JOHN ZENOR, AP Sports Writer March 8, 2022
Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe is a unanimous pick as The Associated Press player of the year in the Southeastern Conference.
No. 4 Auburn’s Bruce Pearl is coach of the year and Tigers' freshman forward Jabari Smith is newcomer of the year. The AP All-SEC team was released Tuesday and voted on by 13 journalists covering the league.