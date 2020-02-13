Kensmil leads Stephen F. Austin over Texas A&M-CC 75-67

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Gavin Kensmil scored a career-high 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting and Stephen F. Austin won its ninth consecutive game, beating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75-67 on Wednesday night.

Kevon Harris scored 17 points the Lumberjacks (22-3, 13-1 Southland Conference), Roti Ware added 11 points and six steals and Nathan Bain had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Jordan Hairston scored17 points for the Islanders (10-15, 6-8). Jashawn Talton-Thomas and Myles Smith added 13 points each.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi handed Stephen F. Austin its only league loss, 73-72, on Jan. 8. Stephen F. Austin matches up against Central Arkansas at home next Wednesday. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi takes on Abilene Christian at home on Saturday.

