Kennesaw State holds off Army 9-8 to stay alive

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Josh Hatcher hit two home runs and Nick Hassan's two-run single in the seventh inning was the difference as Kennesaw State stayed alive in the Austin Regional on Saturday with a 9-8 win that eliminated Army.

Both teams used big innings to stay in the game. Army (31-25) had a five-run fourth, with Cam Cerruto and Carter Macias driving in two runs each, for a 6-2 lead. Hatcher hit his second home run — a two-run shot — as Kennesaw State (36-27) scored four in the fifth to tie it.