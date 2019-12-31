Kelly nets hatty in Wilton’s 8-4 win over JBWA

Held scoreless in its first two games by a pair of Division I powers, the Wilton boys hockey team made up for lost goals on Saturday night against a fellow Division III opponent.

With Jackson Kelly getting a hat trick and Ryan Sorbo and Tyler Everitt each adding two goals, the Warriors beat the JBWA (Joel Barlow/Weston/Abbott Tech) combined team by a score of 8-4 at the Winter Garden in Ridgefield.

The victory was the first of the young season for Wilton (1-2) following a 7-0 loss to Darien on Dec. 18 and a 5-0 setback to Ridgefield on Friday.

“Defensively, we played a strong game against a strong Barlow offense [that] scored seven goals in each of its first two games,” said first-year Wilton head coach Mark Mangino. “We did a great job on the penalty kill, killing off a 5-on-3 and multiple 5-on-4s.”

Wilton scored three of the four goals in the second period to open a 5-3 lead going into the final 15 minutes. After JBWA got the first goal of the third period, the Warriors reeled off three unanswered goals — two from Everitt and one from Kelly — to close out the victory.

“[Freshman goalie] Mitch Stenger stopped around 35-40 shots to earn his first high school win and is now 1-1 on the season after putting up an impressive outing against Ridgefield,” Mangino said.

Kelly finished with three goals and an assist for Wilton. Everitt added two goals and two assists, and Sorbo had two goals.

Tommy McHugh scored the other goal for the Warriors, with Nico Kouvaris contributing two assists. Collin Lenskold and Kevin Fung each added one assist for Wilton.

“Tyler Everitt and [defenseman] Lucas Thelen have played with an impressive intensity over their first three games,” Mangino said. “Tommy McHugh and Kevin Fung have been awesome defensively on the blue line, and Nico Kouvaris and Collin Lenskold have been equally impressive at both ends of the rink.”

Notes: Wilton is scheduled to play Newtown on Thursday (Jan. 2) at 4 p.m. at the Winter Garden.

The Warriors then travel to the Milford Ice Pavillion on Saturday for a conference game against Staples at 8 p.m.