Seattle's Darrell Taylor taken to hospital after scary hit The Associated Press Oct. 17, 2021 Updated: Oct. 18, 2021 12:42 a.m.
Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor had movement in all of his extremities after leaving Seattle's game Sunday night against Pittsburgh late in the fourth quarter on a stretcher with an unspecified injury.
Taylor fell to the ground after a collision during a 3-yard gain by Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris with the Steelers driving near midfield with 3:10 to play in regulation.
