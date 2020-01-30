Kansas State shuts down Oklahoma 61-53

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Mike McGuirl scored 16 points, Xavier Sneed added 12 and Cartier Diarra 10 as Kansas State held off Oklahoma 61-53 on Wednesday night.

The Wildcats led by 16 with six minutes to go but the Sooners were within 57-53 when Victor Iwuakor hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds to play, capping a frantic 13-2 run.

The Wildcats closed out the game with four straight free throws by McGuirl.

Kansas State (9-11, 2-5 Big 12 Conference) led wire-to-wire, handing the Sooners (13-7, 3-4) their fourth lost in their last five five conference games.

Alondes Williams scored 15 points and Austin Reaves added 12 for Oklahoma, which was held to its lowest total of the season. The Sooners, who went 4 of 21 from 3-point range, committed 19 turnovers which turned into 18 points for Kansas State.

The Sooners, who shot 35% overall, were 13 of 15 from the free-throw line while the Wildcats went 9 of 15, struggling down the stretch until McGuirl sealed the game.

Kansas State coach Bruce Weber is 8-0 against Oklahoma at home in his career.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: The Sooners struggled from the 3-point line and had too many turnovers to win a game on the road in Big 12 play.

Kansas State: The Wildcats have won their last two home games, but this team needs to be better on the road if they want to be considered a threat.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma hosts in-state rival Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Kansas State travels to West Virginia on Saturday.

