Texas Tech 0 0 14 7 21
Kansas St. 7 7 3 14 31
First Quarter

KST_B.Moore 12 pass from Sk.Thompson (Lynch kick), 8:56.

Second Quarter

KST_Vaughn 18 run (Lynch kick), 5:25.

Third Quarter

TT_K.Carter 3 pass from Colombi (Wolff kick), 8:05.

KST_FG Lynch 28, 3:34.

TT_X.White 49 run (Wolff kick), 2:14.

Fourth Quarter

TT_M.Price 13 pass from Colombi (Wolff kick), 11:11.

KST_Trotter 4 run (Lynch kick), 10:00.

KST_Vaughn 70 pass from W.Howard (Lynch kick), 2:07.

___

TT KST
First downs 27 21
Rushes-yards 34-204 42-198
Passing 267 206
Comp-Att-Int 34-49-1 12-22-0
Return Yards 35 57
Punts-Avg. 2-48.5 4-37.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 6-71 4-35
Time of Possession 31:39 28:21

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Texas Tech, X.White 12-113, Sa.Thompson 12-46, Colombi 8-40, M.Price 1-5, T.Brooks 1-0. Kansas St., Vaughn 16-113, Trotter 12-43, Sk.Thompson 3-21, J.Wright 3-12, W.Howard 5-8, Blumer 1-3, (Team) 2-(minus 2).

PASSING_Texas Tech, A.Bowman 4-7-0-23, Colombi 30-42-1-244. Kansas St., Sk.Thompson 5-10-0-33, W.Howard 7-12-0-173.

RECEIVING_Texas Tech, K.Carter 8-52, M.Price 6-51, Ezukanma 5-77, X.White 4-9, Koontz 3-39, Sa.Thompson 3-10, Vasher 2-10, Fouonji 1-8, Holcomb 1-7, Polk 1-4. Kansas St., Vaughn 3-81, B.Moore 2-78, P.Brooks 2-16, C.Taylor 2-16, Trotter 2-8, Knowles 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Texas Tech, Wolff 33, Wolff 35.