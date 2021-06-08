Kansas City-L.A. Angels Runs

Angels first. Justin Upton grounds out to first base to Carlos Santana. Shohei Ohtani walks. Anthony Rendon singles to shallow left field. Shohei Ohtani scores. Jared Walsh walks. Anthony Rendon to second. Max Stassi singles to center field. Jared Walsh to third. Anthony Rendon scores. Jose Iglesias grounds out to second base, Whit Merrifield to Carlos Santana. Max Stassi to third. Jared Walsh scores. Juan Lagares singles to right center field. Max Stassi scores. Kean Wong strikes out swinging.
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 4, Royals 0.