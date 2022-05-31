Kansas City-Cleveland Runs

Guardians first. Myles Straw grounds out to shortstop, Bobby Witt Jr. to Hunter Dozier. Amed Rosario triples to deep center field. Jose Ramirez is intentionally walked. Owen Miller grounds out to shortstop, Bobby Witt Jr. to Hunter Dozier. Jose Ramirez to second. Amed Rosario scores. Oscar Gonzalez singles to shortstop. Jose Ramirez to third. Ernie Clement singles to shallow left field. Oscar Gonzalez to second. Jose Ramirez scores. Andres Gimenez singles to shallow center field. Ernie Clement to third. Oscar Gonzalez scores. Oscar Mercado grounds out to shallow infield, Hunter Dozier to Daniel Lynch.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Guardians 3, Royals 0.