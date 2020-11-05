Kansas City Chiefs
Published
Statistics after 8 games
|
|
|
|COMP
|
|AVG
|
|TD
|
|INT
|
|
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Mahomes
|284
|190
|66.9
|2315
|8.15
|21
|7.4
|1
|0.4
|54t
|115.0
|Henne
|6
|5
|83.3
|30
|5.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|11
|87.5
|Townsend
|1
|1
|100.0
|13
|13.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|13
|118.8
|TEAM
|291
|196
|67.4
|2291
|8.1
|21
|7.2
|1
|0.3
|54t
|114
|OPPONENTS
|258
|155
|60.1
|1610
|6.62
|9
|3.5
|9
|3.5
|72t
|76
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Edwards-Helaire
|121
|572
|4.7
|31
|2
|Mahomes
|34
|165
|4.9
|21
|2
|Williams
|20
|80
|4.0
|13t
|1
|Hill
|7
|54
|7.7
|22
|1
|D.Thompson
|13
|52
|4.0
|14
|0
|Bell
|12
|46
|3.8
|16
|0
|Hardman
|2
|16
|8.0
|13
|0
|Washington
|3
|5
|1.7
|3
|0
|Watkins
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|Sherman
|2
|2
|1.0
|2
|0
|Henne
|5
|-2
|-0.4
|1t
|1
|TEAM
|220
|993
|4.5
|31
|7
|OPPONENTS
|238
|1142
|4.8
|43
|7
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Kelce
|48
|610
|12.7
|45
|6
|Hill
|35
|537
|15.3
|54t
|7
|Edwards-Helaire
|25
|204
|8.2
|24
|0
|Hardman
|22
|347
|15.8
|49t
|3
|Watkins
|21
|222
|10.6
|21
|2
|Robinson
|18
|186
|10.3
|26t
|1
|Williams
|8
|57
|7.1
|15
|0
|Pringle
|6
|91
|15.2
|37
|0
|Keizer
|4
|43
|10.8
|22
|0
|Bell
|3
|31
|10.3
|18
|0
|Yelder
|2
|10
|5.0
|5
|0
|Fisher
|1
|2
|2.0
|2t
|1
|Kemp
|1
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|Sherman
|1
|5
|5.0
|5t
|1
|Washington
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|196
|2358
|12.0
|54t
|21
|OPPONENTS
|155
|1707
|11.0
|72t
|9
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Sorensen
|2
|54
|27.0
|50t
|1
|Mathieu
|2
|43
|21.5
|25t
|1
|Sneed
|2
|39
|19.5
|39
|0
|Fenton
|1
|31
|31.0
|31
|0
|Breeland
|1
|29
|29.0
|29
|0
|Thornhill
|1
|20
|20.0
|20
|0
|TEAM
|9
|216
|24.0
|50t
|2
|OPPONENTS
|1
|47
|47.0
|47
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Jones
|4.5
|Clark
|3.0
|Charlton
|2.0
|Danna
|1.0
|Gay
|1.0
|Kpassagnon
|1.0
|Niemann
|1.0
|O'Daniel
|1.0
|Ward
|1.0
|Wharton
|1.0
|Okafor
|0.5
|TEAM
|17.0
|OPPONENTS
|11.0
|
|
|
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|
|
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Townsend
|26
|1237
|47.6
|40.1
|9
|67
|0
|TEAM
|26
|1237
|47.6
|40.1
|9
|67
|0
|OPPONENTS
|26
|1265
|48.7
|46.3
|14
|61
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Hardman
|9
|0
|60
|6.7
|16
|0
|Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|10
|0
|60
|6.0
|16
|0
|OPPONENTS
|6
|0
|74
|12.3
|24
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Pringle
|4
|180
|45.0
|102t
|1
|Watts
|1
|28
|28.0
|28
|0
|Hardman
|7
|148
|21.1
|31
|0
|Robinson
|1
|21
|21.0
|21
|0
|TEAM
|13
|377
|29.0
|102t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|14
|361
|25.8
|93t
|1
|
|
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Bell
|1
|0
|0
|Breeland
|0
|0
|1
|Clark
|0
|0
|1
|Henne
|1
|0
|0
|Hill
|1
|0
|0
|Keizer
|1
|0
|0
|Kelce
|1
|0
|0
|Mahomes
|1
|1
|0
|Mathieu
|0
|1
|0
|Niemann
|0
|0
|2
|D.Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|Watkins
|1
|0
|0
|Wharton
|1
|0
|1
|Williams
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|9
|3
|5
|OPPONENTS
|10
|2
|4
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|50
|88
|37
|75
|3
|253
|OPPONENTS
|32
|54
|6
|60
|0
|152
|
|TOUCHDOWNS
|
|
|
|
|
|LONG
|
|
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Butker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|14
|58
|0
|63
|Hill
|8
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Kelce
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Hardman
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Mahomes
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Edwards-Helaire
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Watkins
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Williams
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Fisher
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Henne
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Mathieu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Pringle
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Robinson
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Sherman
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Sorensen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|31
|7
|21
|1
|13
|14
|58
|0
|225
|OPPONENTS
|17
|7
|9
|1
|12
|15
|55
|0
|138
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Butker
|1/
|1
|3/
|3
|6/
|6
|1/
|2
|2/
|2
|TEAM
|1/
|1
|3/
|3
|6/
|6
|1/
|2
|2/
|2
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|2/
|2
|2/
|2
|7/
|8
|1/
|3