Kansas 73, Saint Mary's (Cal) 53

Jackson 9-12 6-6 24, Franklin 5-13 4-5 15, Kersgieter 4-11 0-0 11, Mayberry 3-11 2-2 8, Prater 3-5 1-2 7, Jessen 2-2 0-0 4, Telegdy 1-2 0-0 2, Strom 0-5 0-0 0, Eltayeb 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 28-62 13-15 73

SAINT MARY'S (CAL) (3-3)

Bamberger 3-13 4-4 12, Dalton 1-7 0-0 3, Hanafin 1-2 1-2 3, Steele 3-4 0-0 7, Wedin 0-10 0-0 0, Croco 0-0 0-0 0, West 2-3 0-0 4, Kirisome 2-3 0-0 5, Rapp 1-4 0-0 2, Garrison 4-5 1-3 9, Mastora 2-6 2-2 8, Totals 19-57 8-11 53

Kansas 15 21 19 18 73
Saint Mary's (Cal) 12 5 19 17 53

3-Point Goals_Kansas 4-20 (Franklin 1-2, Kersgieter 3-9, Mayberry 0-5, Telegdy 0-1, Strom 0-3), Saint Mary's (Cal) 7-26 (Bamberger 2-5, Dalton 1-4, Hanafin 0-1, Steele 1-1, Wedin 0-9, Kirisome 1-2, Rapp 0-1, Mastora 2-3). Assists_Kansas 15 (Franklin 5), Saint Mary's (Cal) 11 (Bamberger 2, Kirisome 2, Steele 2, West 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kansas 40 (Jackson 10), Saint Mary's (Cal) 36 (Rapp 10). Total Fouls_Kansas 15, Saint Mary's (Cal) 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_413.

