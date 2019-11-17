Kane stars as Blackhawks pound Predators 7-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and the Chicago Blackhawks pounded the Nashville Predators 7-2 on Saturday night for their third straight victory.

Robin Lehner made 39 saves for Chicago, and Alex Nylander had two goals in the third period. Erik Gustafsson, Dominik Kubalik, Brent Seabrook and David Kampf also scored.

The Blackhawks improved to 5-1-1 in their last seven games. It was a markedly different performance than their first meeting with Nashville this season, a dominant 3-0 win for the Predators on Oct. 29.

Nashville got two goals from defenseman Roman Josi in its fourth consecutive loss. Pekka Rinne allowed four goals in 14 shots before he was replaced by Juuse Saros.

Kane’s third-period goal extended his goal-scoring streak to five games and his point streak to eight.