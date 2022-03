SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Tasos Kamateros had 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead five South Dakota players in double figures as the Coyotes defeated Kansas City 74-61 in the Summit League Conference tournament's quarterfinals on Sunday night.

Hunter Goodrick and Mason Archambault added 14 points apiece for the Coyotes. Kruz Perrott-Hunt chipped in 13 points, and Boogie Anderson had 12. Goodrick also had eight rebounds and three blocks, while Archambault posted six assists.