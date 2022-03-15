Kallgren gets shutout in 1st NHL start, Leafs beat Stars 4-0
TORONTO (AP) — Erik Kallgren made 35 saves to earn a shutout in his first NHL start as the Toronto Maple Leafs blanked the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Tuesday night.
John Tavares had a goal and an assist for Toronto (38-17-5). Rasmus Sandin and Ondrej Kase also scored, while Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly had two assists apiece. Ilya Mikheyev added an empty-netter.