Justin Upton's grand slam powers Angels past Twins, 10-3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Justin Upton hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, and Jared Walsh homered and drove in three runs in the Los Angeles Angels' 10-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

Mike Trout delivered a go-ahead, two-run single as the Angels returned from a .500 road trip and opened a six-game homestand with a prolific offensive performance.

Upton's eighth career slam off Caleb Thielbar was part of a six-run, six-hit rally in the seventh. After the Twins intentionally walked Trout to get to Upton, Walsh immediately followed Upton's drive with his fourth homer in 12 games to start the season.

Walsh had an early two-run single and David Fletcher drove in another run for the Angels.

Mitch Garver had a two-run double and Josh Donaldson added a go-ahead single in the sixth for the Twins, who opened a six-game California road swing with their sixth loss in seven games.

Andrew Heaney pitched two-hit ball into the sixth for Los Angeles, allowing two runs with six strikeouts.

Australian left-hander Lewis Thorpe yielded three hits over four innings in his first start of the season for Minnesota.

Both starters faced the minimum nine batters through three innings, but the Angels got to Thorpe with a two-out rally capped by Walsh's two-run, seeing-eye single to center.

The Twins chased Heaney and then scored three runs on three consecutive hits off Aaron Slegers (1-0), but Los Angeles reclaimed the lead with three straight singles in the sixth. Shohei Ohtani shattered his bat before scoring along with Fletcher on Trout's single to left off Randy Dobnak (0-3).

Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons missed his return to Anaheim after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week. Simmons spent the past five seasons with the Angels, winning two Gold Gloves and becoming a fan favorite for his acrobatic defense.

Before the game, Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said he had a false-positive test Thursday morning. Baldelli also said the Twins have “further COVID-related issues in our clubhouse" without disclosing details.

LA TORTUGA'S 1-2-3

Willians Astudillo pitched the eighth inning for Minnesota in the second career mound appearance by a utilityman who has played every position. He retired the Angels in order on seven pitches, some as slow as 46 mph. Astudillo last pitched in 2018.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: OF Byron Buxton sat out his fourth straight game with a mild hamstring strain. He planned to go through a full workout to test the injury.

Angels: Ohtani will throw in the bullpen Saturday before the team decides when his next start on the mound will occur. He hasn't started since April 4 due to a blister on his right middle finger. ... Los Angeles recalled INF Luis Rengifo and OF Scott Schebler to help out in the injury absences of Anthony Rendon and Dexter Fowler. The Halos designated OF Jon Jay for assignment to make room for two early standouts from the club's alternate training site.

UP NEXT

José Quintana (0-1, 16.20 ERA) attempts to solve a poor start to his first season with the Angels. He faces Minnesota RHP Matt Shoemaker (1-0, 4.09), who set the Angels' rookie record with 16 victories in 2014 to begin five injury-plagued seasons under the halo.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports