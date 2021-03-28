Josi lifts Predators past Blackhawks 3-2 for 5th straight MATT CARLSON, Associated Press March 28, 2021 Updated: March 28, 2021 11:57 p.m.
1 of11 Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne, top, makes a save on a shot by Chicago Blackhawks center Pius Suter during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi, left, celebrates with center Ryan Johansen after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) looks down during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators in Chicago, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne, left, celebrates with right wing Eeli Tolvanen after they defeated the Chicago Blackhawks in an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat, left, celebrates with goaltender Malcolm Subban after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators in Chicago, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Chicago Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton looks up the scoreboard during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators in Chicago, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat, left, shoots against Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
CHICAGO (AP) — Roman Josi scored with 6:33 left in the third period and the surging Nashville Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night for their fifth straight victory.
Viktor Arvidsson and Calle Jarnkrok scored on fluky plays in the first period for Nashville, which won for the seventh time in eight games and moved into a tie with Chicago for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division. Pekka Rinne stopped 27 shots.