Jones injures ankle in Giants' 20-12 victory over Bears TOM CANAVAN, AP Sports Writer Oct. 2, 2022 Updated: Oct. 2, 2022 9:27 p.m.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — With Daniel Jones limited by an ankle injury and backup Tyrod Taylor down with a concussion midway through the fourth quarter, New York Giants rookie coach Brian Daboll reached for his grease board and went to work.
Jones ran for two first-half touchdown before his injury and Saquon Barkley capped a 146-yard rushing effort by running a last-resort wildcat offense in leading the Giants to a 20-12 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.