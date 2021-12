LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — David Jones scored 23 of his career-high 33 points in the second half as DePaul fought past Louisville 62-55 on Friday night.

Jones, who was 10-for-12 shooting in the second half, sparked second-half runs of 8-0, 6-0 and 9-0 for the Blue Demons (8-1) and his fast-break layup with 5:11 to play gave DePaul the lead for good.