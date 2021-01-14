Jones, No. 16 Louisville beat Wake Forest 77-65 AARON BEARD, AP Basketball Writer Jan. 13, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 12:46 a.m.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — No. 16 Louisville twice flirted with handing Wake Forest a lopsided loss only to squander leads. The good news for coach Chris Mack was the way the Cardinals responded each time.
Carlik Jones scored a season-high 23 points to help the Cardinals beat the Demon Deacons 77-65 on Wednesday night, extending their best start in Atlantic Coast Conference play.