Jolly lifts SMU past Abilene Christian 70-51

DALLAS (AP) — Tyson Jolly had 18 points as SMU won its seventh straight game to open the season, defeating Abilene Christian 70-51 on Friday night.

Kendric Davis and Feron Hunt each added a double-double for the Mustangs. Davis finished with 17 points and 10 assists while also scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Isiaha Mike had 12 points for SMU (7-0).

Joe Pleasant scored a career-high 20 points for the Wildcats (2-5). Payten Ricks added 15 points.

SMU faces Northwestern State at home on Tuesday. Abilene Christian plays Southeast Missouri at home on Thursday.

