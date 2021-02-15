Jokic powers Nuggets by Lakers, Davis re-aggravates Achilles PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer Feb. 15, 2021 Updated: Feb. 15, 2021 12:58 a.m.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center, looks to pass the ball as Los Angeles Lakers center Marc Gasol, left, and forward LeBron James defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., left, drives to the basket past Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James questions a call during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, goes up to shoot over Los Angeles Lakers center Marc Gasol in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, reacts as he is fouled while driving to the basket by Los Angeles Lakers center Marc Gasol in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP
8 of8
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic recorded his sixth triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat Los Angeles 122-105 on Sunday night in a game where Lakers forward Anthony Davis hobbled from the court after appearing to re-aggravate his sore right Achilles.
There was no immediate update on the injury that Davis sustained late in the first half.