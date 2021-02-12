Jokic helps Nuggets rally to beat Thunder 97-95 MICHAEL KELLY, Associated Press Feb. 12, 2021 Updated: Feb. 12, 2021 11:37 p.m.
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic finished an assist shy of a triple-double, scoring 22 points and grabbing 13 rebounds to help the Denver Nuggets rally for a 97-95 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.
Jamal Murray also scored 22 points and Michael Porter Jr. finished with 15 for the Nuggets, who trailed most of the game before winning their second straight.